Petrosoft Introduces Petrosoft Enterprise

Provides a true enterprise resource planning and business intelligence solution to customers.

Petrosoft has introduced Petrosoft Enterprise, powered by SAP Business One running on SAP HANA at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Oct. 18–20 in Chicago.

Petrosoft Enterprise, which integrates the SAP Business One application with the Petrosoft cloud suite, aims to provide a true enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence (BI) solution to customers in the underserved small and midsize enterprise (SME) segment of the North American convenience store and petroleum industry.

Now in market, this powerful solution draws on technical and industry expertise from both companies, and is designed to streamline customers’ entire business with a single system. More specifically, the solution helps customers:

Capture business information in a single, scalable system

Get answers to their most pressing questions with integrated business intelligence

Give employees on-the-go access to the software via an intuitive mobile app

Deploy on premise or in the cloud ASAP

With Petrosoft Enterprise powered by SAP Business One, business processes run together as one – enabling moment-to-moment information that helps customers respond to market dynamics in real time, and act fast and smart when opportunities arise. The solution supports transparent operations and insight into every aspect of the business.

Sergei Gorloff, president and CEO of Petrosoft, said, “Together with SAP Business One, Petrosoft Enterprise connects people and processes – from finance and expense reporting to procurement and inventory – into an integrated engine that can scale efficiently, control costs and help companies make the quick decisions required to run the business competitively. We are excited to showcase Petrosoft Enterprise and our OEM partnership with SAP in Chicago. We trust our customers will see first-hand the core value of this all-in-one solution, and how all their business processes are streamlined start to finish.”

Added Luis Murguia, senior vice president and general manager, SAP Business One, “SAP’s partnership with Petrosoft is a powerful strategic combination, producing innovation and value for customers by integrating SAP Business One on SAP HANA with the Petrosoft Cloud. Our partnership with Petrosoft serves both the SME market and the subsidiaries and franchise networks of large global enterprises. Petrosoft Enterprise powered by SAP Business One is an important new entry in the market.”