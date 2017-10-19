Joe Sheetz Named 2017-18 NACS Chairman

:

Joe Sheetz, president and CEO of Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc., has been named the 2017-18 NACS Chairman.

Sheetz began his one-year term this week at the NACS Show, the global convenience and fuel retailing industry’s premier event. This year’s NACS Show takes place Oct. 17-20 in Chicago.

Sheetz leads one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, Sheetz Inc., with more than $6.9 billion in revenue and nearly 18,000 employees. Sheetz was just named Convenience Store Decisions’ 2017 Convenience Store Chain of the Year,

The company operates more than 560 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. He graduated in 1989 from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in economics, where his business concentration, entrepreneurial management, prepared him for an eventual return to the family business.

Sheetz succeeds two of his family members as NACS chairman: His uncle, Steve Sheetz, and his cousin, Stan Sheetz, served as NACS chairmen in 1991 and 2004, respectively.

Prior to becoming NACS chairman, Sheetz served on the NACS Executive Committee as treasurer; vice chairman, legislative; and vice chairman, research. The eight retail members of the NACS Executive Committee provide strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, International, and Treasurer: Frank Gleeson, Aramark Ireland (Dublin)

Vice Chairman, Legislative: Julie Jackowski, Casey’s General Stores Inc. (Ankeny, IA)

Vice Chairman, Member Services: Jared Scheeler, The Hub Convenience Stores Inc. (Dickinson, ND)

Vice Chairman, Research: Kevin Smartt, Kwik Chek Food Stores Inc. (Austin, TX)

Vice Chairman, Convention: Wendy Chronister, Chronister Oil (Springfield, IL)

Vice Chairman: Richard Parry, Aloha Petroleum Ltd. (Honolulu, HI)

Vice Chairman: Ari Haseotes, Cumberland Farms Inc. (Westborough, MA)

Two previous NACS chairmen, Rahim Budhwani (2016-17) of 6040 LLC (Birmingham, AL), and Jack Kofdarali (2015-16) of J&T Management (Corona, CA), also serve on the NACS Executive Committee, as well as NACS legal counsel Timothy Columbus of Steptoe & Johnson and NACS President & CEO Henry Armour.

A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member Board of Directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the Board of Directors.

During the NACS Show in Chicago, NACS named five new members to its Board of Directors:

Joseph DePinto, President & CEO, 7-Eleven Inc. (Dallas, TX)

Chuck Maggelet, CEO, Maverik Inc. (Salt Lake City, UT)

Charlie McIlvaine, Chairman & CEO, Coen Oil Company (Canonsburg, PA)

Billy Milam, President, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Rachel Wallis-Andreasson, Board of Directors, Wallis Companies (Cuba, MO)