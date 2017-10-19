Canopy Fixture Innovation

:

LSI Industries is unveiling its newest LED gas station canopy fixture – the Scottsdale Vertex – at the NACS/PEI tradeshow, Oct. 18-20. LSI established its reputation over 40 years ago based largely on the strengths of its lighting innovations for gas stations and convenience stores. The new, best-in-class Scottsdale Vertex LED canopy fixture further demonstrates how LSI continues to pioneer innovations for gas stations to this day. It features advanced silicone optics, multiple lumen packages, and an attractive, low-profile design. Be the first to see the new LSI Scottsdale Vertex in Chicago at Booth# 3700.

