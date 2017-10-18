Home Market Foods Acquires Kelly Corned Beef Co.

:

Home Market Foods, a producer of high quality food products, has acquired Kelly Corned Beef Co., known as Kelly Eisenberg, of Chicago.

Founded in 1929, Kelly Eisenberg is known for producing and distributing the Eisenberg brand of gourmet frankfurters and sausages, made from high-quality USDA beef and fresh seasonings, and the Kelly brand of corned beef.

“Two brothers, Cliff Eisenberg and Howard Eisenberg, have built their business over the years by developing the highest quality products, providing excellent customer service, and building a terrific team,” said Mr. Douglas Atamian, CEO of Home Market Foods. “We will continue to honor this legacy and provide an even broader array of product offerings and innovation to their fine customers. Cliff, Howard, and the rest of the Kelly Eisenberg team will continue their involvement in the business going forward to benefit our combined customer base.”

Wes Atamian, president of Home Market Foods, added “we are delighted to welcome a talented group of people from Kelly Eisenberg to our organization. This acquisition provides Home Market Foods with an excellent combination of capabilities and values to form an even stronger and more dynamic product platform for us to offer our customers and consumers.”

The Kelly Eisenberg culture of dedication to producing the highest quality products aligns perfectly with the core values of Home Market Foods. Cliff Eisenberg, CEO of Kelly Eisenberg, also added, “We chose to work with Home Market Foods because they have the best capabilities to support our customers and people. We look forward to working with the Home Market Foods team as they continue to build on our tradition of developing and selling premium products.”

Financial details have not been disclosed.

Home Market Foods was advised by The Rondout Group and Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal counsel. Kelly Eisenberg was advised by Billow Butler & Company L.L.C. and Patzik, Frank & Samotny Ltd. acted as legal counsel.