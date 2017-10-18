BP Donates $50,000 To Support California Wildfire Relief

:

Funds to help with emergency food, health services and shelter for those impacted by the fires.

The BP Foundation has given $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help victims and first responders dealing with the devastating wildfires in northern California.

The donation will assist with the purchase of emergency food, health services and shelter for those displaced by the disaster. In addition, BP’s ampm convenience store chain will donate nearly 600 cases of water to first responders and relief organizations in the region.

“The people of northern California have been hit hard by the wildfires, and the recovery will be long, but we hope this donation can provide a small measure of relief to those who most need it, and to those still working on the front lines,” said Donna Sanker, chief operating officer of BP’s ampm and ARCO business on the West Coast.

The BP Foundation is also matching employee donations to the relief effort.