Gulfcoast Software Solutions Awarded ‘Most Innovative In-Store Surveillance Solution’

Recognized for innovation at 2017 Retail Fraud Awards.

Gulfcoast Software Solutions has been awarded, with Volumatic, the Most Innovative In-Store Surveillance Award at the 2017 Retail Fraud Awards.

The Gulfcoast Storekeeper Virtual Retail Management suite combined with Volumatic’s CCi (CounterCache Intelligent) delivers real-time global visibility and control over cash management processes. In addition to synchronizing data from up to 100 retail devices, Gulfcoast Storekeeper links cash management processes to over 15 of the world’s leading video surveillance partners, delivering currency tracking and accountability at every stage of custody.

“Merchants continue to seek innovative solutions that streamline currency operations and cash accountability,” said Tim Lindblom, executive vice president at Gulfcoast Software Solutions LLC. The 2017 Retail Risk Fraud Award we shared with Volumatic recognizes our innovative spirit and the strength of our partnership, and further highlights the revolutionary nature of our retail solutions.”

Mike Severs, UK sales director for Volumatic commented, “The efficiency and security benefits of the CCi solution are relatively well known, however when you add to the solution the benefits of the Gulfcoast in-store surveillance integration capability we are able to offer an even more powerful system, one I think retailers will immediately recognize.”