Growth Energy Thanks Republican Governors’ Supporting the RFS

Four governors send letter to President Trump regarding RFS.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor released the following statement thanking the four Republican governors who sent a letter to President Trump voicing concern over the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent wavering on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The letter was sent by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, and South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard.

“Growth Energy commends Governors Reynolds, Brownback, Greitens, and Daugaard for continuing to be strong leaders and protectors of the RFS,” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said.

“The governors today joined a robust, growing list of champions who have stood up against drastic changes being considered by the EPA that would halt investments in the production of American-made biofuels like ethanol. We commend the governors for holding our federal government accountable to the law, and we join them in calling on the Administration to ensure that the EPA stays true to the president’s promises for a strong RFS.”