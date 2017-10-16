Winco Settles Lawsuit with San Jamar

:

San Jamar asserted that Winco infringed San Jamar’s design patent and trademark for San Jamar’s Saf-T-Grip cutting boards.

San Jamar has long been recognized as an industry leader in providing premium, innovative solutions for the foodservice industry that are smarter, safer and more sanitary.

In that spirit, San Jamar exercises its right to protect its’ image and provide products of the highest standard, for which San Jamar is known.

San Jamar filed a lawsuit against DWL (Winco) challenging the introduction of Winco’s StayGrip Cutting Boards. San Jamar asserted that Winco infringed San Jamar’s design patent and trademark for San Jamar’s Saf-T-Grip cutting boards.

The parties have now reached a settlement of their lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Winco has agreed to cease all sales and manufacturing of its StayGrip cutting boards by Oct. 15 2017, including ceasing the use of the StayGrip name.

“It’s a victory for our brand,” said Michael Muenstermann, global director of foodservice marketing for San Jamar. “We take a great deal of pride in our patented innovations and we will defend them. It’s important to us that our customers know that when they purchase a Saf-T-Grip Cutting Board they are getting the original, high quality cutting board they have grown to expect.”

For more information on the settlement, inquires can be directed to Jeff Lee at jlee@sanjamar.com.