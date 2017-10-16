TPE, NATO Join Forces in 2018

:

Three-day event creates a powerhouse destination for everything tobacco.

NATO’s Industry Outlook and TPE 2018, the first big buying tradeshow of the year for the tobacco + industry, are combining their efforts in 2018 in Las Vegas.

Known for offering insights on market trends and current legislation, the NATO Industry Outlook will now be co-located at TPE 2018, occurring on Jan. 30, 2018, the day before the show opens on Jan 31, 2018. This effectively transforms TPE 2018 into a three-day event, with industry leaders, buyers, sellers, manufacturers, distributors and media outlets gathering to learn, network and do business from Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2018.

The combined TPE 2018 and NATO Industry Outlook will create one powerhouse destination, offering a wealth of top products, information and guidance on selling tobacco and tobacco-related goods in the current legislative climate. Although NATO was actively involved in last year’s TPE show, efforts are being stepped up to a whole new level.

“With legislation and regulations creating roadblocks to our industry’s growth, we’re encouraging people from all facets and categories to get involved, get educated, and learn how to navigate these new waters,” said Tom Briant, Executive Director of NATO. “By joining efforts with the 2018 TPE Show, we’re hoping to reach people directly affected by the state of affairs, and arm them with information and strategies for continuing to grow their businesses- and our entire industry.”

The Industry Outlook is scheduled to hold a number of informative sessions presented by industry icons, covering relevant, timely topics like local legislation, marketing, and finance. These include seminars like Market Trends in Tobacco, Wall Street Industry Update, and Tobacco Legislation: A Local and State Overview.

TPE 2018 is purposely positioned at the start of the year, to help retailers restock their stores after the holidays. The show connects thousands of attendees with exhibitors from the tobacco, vapor, and alternative categories, offering the latest goods and services, and providing an enjoyable place to buy, sell, learn, and network.

“By combining NATO’s Industry Outlook with TPE 2018, we’re hoping to inspire attendees with learnings from NATO, and then provide products and solutions that will help retailers meet their goals for growth and profits in the coming year,” notes Ben Stimpson, managing director of Tobacco Media Group (TMG), the parent company of TPE. “This combined effort is poised to be the most important and valuable tobacco and tobacco-related products industry event in 2018. And we’re excited to be behind it.”

For more information about the NATO Industry Outlook or TPE 2018, visit www.tobaccoplusexpo.com.