Casey’s General Stores Donates $366,000 To Hurricane Relief Efforts

Donations went directly to the American Red Cross.

Casey’s General Stores, with assistance from customers donated $366,093.76 to help those affected by recent hurricanes. This included a company match for the first $100,000 raised. Funds were provided to the American Red Cross at a presentation held at Casey’s in Ankeny on Oct. 12, 2017.

“On behalf of Casey’s General Stores, we are thrilled at the response of our customers who stepped up to help those in need,” said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s. “The results of the donations at the register were generous and will provide much needed assistance for those impacted by recent hurricane events.”

Casey’s customers had the ability to donate at the cash register in over 1,900 store locations throughout the Midwest region.

Leslie Schaffer, regional executive for the Red Cross Iowa Region said, “The American Red Cross is overwhelmed by this gift from Casey’s and its customers. We are in the midst of an unprecedented series of natural disasters, from wildfires to multiple hurricanes, and this donation will help us continue our mission to help those hit the hardest put their lives back together.”