TravelCenters Donates Over $241,000 for Truckers in Need

Wraps up annual campaign for St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF).

TravelCenters of America LLC’s (TravelCenters) annual campaign for the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) known as “Band Together for SCF,” brought in more than $241,310.58, which was presented to the SCF in the form of a check. The funds were raised with help from customers and employees, as well as raffles and other events held throughout the year.

By rallying customers and employees around the single cause of helping professional drivers who are suffering financial hardship due to medical problems, TravelCenters has worked to help provide more than $2.2 million since 2010 for the fund.

Band Together ran during August at TA and Petro Stopping Centers locations nationwide, and invited customers and employees to support the cause in helping drivers in need. The Band Together campaign provides wristbands, in exchange for donations of $1 and $5, that drivers and others can wear to show their support for the campaign. TA pays the cost of all of the wristbands and the organization of the campaign and, as such one hundred percent of all monies collected can go to the SCF.

“We’ve been proud to partner with SCF for the past eight years by organizing Band Together. It is truly amazing to see drivers dig deep to help fellow drivers in need. Our company and our employees are honored and proud to stand with drivers, for drivers,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters.

“Band Together is such a special time for us: Not only do we see how generous and supportive drivers are, but we see how many drivers are in need of that generosity and support. We are grateful for those that gave their time, energy and dollars for this program,” said Dr. Donna Kennedy, executive director of the SCF. “We are blessed to be here for drivers and we are thankful to TravelCenters for helping us support the truck driving community,” she continued.

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.