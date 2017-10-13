RaceTrac Introduces Cinnabon Gooey Swirls

:

Celebrates one-year partnership with Cinnabon.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac is continuing its partnership with Cinnabon. Texas and Florida RaceTrac locations will regularly add the Crafted by Cinnabon line to bakery cases.

Cinnabon is introducing a limited-time-offer Frosting Filled Pumpkin Muffin Top to its exclusive line-up at RaceTrac, which already includes a decadent Crafted by Cinnabon Frosting Filled Long John Doughnut. This expanded offering comes in time to celebrate the two Atlanta-based, industry leaders one year in partnership together.

In addition to this milestone, participating RaceTrac locations will now offer its first WARM Cinnabon indulgence – Gooey Swirls– available Oct. 15 in more than 450 gas-convenience stores across Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

Here’s more information on the offerings:

Crafted by Cinnabon Frosting Filled Pumpkin Muffin Top is a pumpkin-flavored muffin top filled with cream cheese frosting, topped with cinnamon crumb streusel and icing drizzle, $1.99 (Florida and Texas).

Crafted by Cinnabon Gooey Swirls are warm cinnamon swirl dough topped with cream cheese frosting and smothered in ooey gooey cinnamon schmear, $2.49 (participating locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.)

Crafted by Cinnabon Frosting Filled Long John Doughnut is an indulgent cinnamon donut filled with cream cheese frosting topped with cinnamon frosting glaze and icing drizzle, $1.99 (Florida and Texas).

Participating RaceTrac locations will continue to offer the Frosting Filled Long John Doughnut and Gooey Swirls as year-round offerings and will rotate in NEW limited-time-offer products as the seasons change. These products will be exclusive to RaceTrac in the convenience channel, across the four states they are located.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with RaceTrac to offer our premium, fresh baked treats to more guests in a variety of new and exciting formats,” said Julie Thomas, director of foodservice sales, convenience & petroleum and entertainment, global channels for FOCUS Brands, the parent company of Cinnabon. “We attribute our tremendous success this past year to our mutual dedication to providing the highest quality food offerings to our guests. We can’t wait to show everyone what sweet things we have planned for 2018!”

“Crafted by Cinnabon,” which launched in November 2016, is the brand’s first line of fresh bakery treats designed for single serve or in multi-serve channels such as grocery, convenience stores, university campuses and other food service outlets. The line delivers the same fresh-baked quality and signature ingredients that guests have come to love and expect from Cinnabon bakeries, including legendary Cinnabon Makara cinnamon and signature cream cheese frosting.

“Bringing Cinnabon treats to RaceTrac’s bakery case continues to exceed our expectations, and we are excited to now offer Gooey Swirls, a warm Cinnabon product,” said Steve Turner, executive director of foodservice. “Adding the well-known Cinnabon brand to our already-premium bakery menu provides our guests with extra indulgent treats from which to choose.”