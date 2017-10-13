Franchise Owners Sue Parent 7-Eleven

:

Owners say company is not living up to its promises

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees, which represents the owners of nearly 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit against its parent company, 7-Eleven Inc., because the franchisor has not fulfilled its promise of treating franchisees as independent contractors and business owners.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, challenges certain provisions of the 7-Eleven Franchise Agreement, and seeks monetary damages, attorney’s fees and costs and other relief for claims relating to unpaid overtime wages and unreimbursed expenses.

Jay Singh, coalition executive vice chairman, said in a prepared statement that conditions imposed by the franchisor are threatening these businesses, many of which are family operations. “Many of our members have operated 7-Eleven franchises for decades and are gravely concerned not only for their future, but the future of the brand they love and have invested so much in.”

POINTS OF CONTENTION

Members point to increasing management control by 7-Eleven, including, but not limited to:

Taking away the opportunity of franchisees to possess and/or control monies generated from franchised stores.

Directing franchisees to sell any good or service for less than the cost of acquiring and selling the same.

Requiring franchisees to use equipment 7-Eleven specifies to operate franchise stores.

Imposing a regressive royalty structure that penalizes franchisees for increasing sales.

Transferring responsibility for paying credit card processing fees directly to franchisees.

Mr. Singh said, “We need to hold 7-Eleven accountable. We love this brand and are saddened by the way they have been treating the people who are the very heart and soul of the company.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.