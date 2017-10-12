Ricker’s Replenish Plants 20,000th Tree in Indiana

:

Ricker’s reduced emissions program, Replenish, is proving its commitment to the local and global environment as it continues to grow.

In May 2016, Ricker’s introduced the Ricker’s Replenish program with GreenPrint LLC at more than 500 pumps at 32 locations in the Indianapolis metro area. Since the launch, the Replenish program has offset more than 115 million pounds of carbon tailpipe emissions and planted 20,000 trees across over 20 acres in Indiana.

Still going strong, customers are embracing the Replenish program as they are continuously directing their gas purchases and loyalty towards Ricker’s, a company who continues to give back to their communities in numerous ways beyond the Replenish program.

Through its partnership with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Ricker’s Replenish has supported and participated in six community volunteer projects. On Oct. 12, during a planting event at Beech Grove Middle School, the Ricker’s volunteers along with parents and students celebrated as they officially planted the 20,000th tree since the program’s launch. Additionally, earlier this year, Ricker’s Replenish donated $25,000 to fund the Bicentennial Statehouse project to replace and plant 44 trees indigenous on the Indiana Statehouse lawn.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting our communities through the Replenish program. I want to thank our customers for getting behind this initiative with us. It is the support of our customers that has allowed the Replenish program, along with our network of colleagues and GreenPrint, to reduce over 800,000 tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions and plant over 60,000 trees in many communities across the U.S.,” said Quinn Ricker, president and CEO of Ricker’s.

Ricker’s Replenish will continue to make a positive impact on the Indianapolis metro community and its environment as the program sets aggressive goals for 2018 and beyond. As of today, Replenish plans to plant thousands of more trees with Replenish partners such as Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and the Arbor Day Foundation. It’s estimated that by 2019, Replenish will have offset over 220 million gallons of its customer gasoline purchases.

Additionally, Ricker’s continues to make environmental commitments such as the recent installment of energy-efficient LED lights, including under-the-canopy LEDS, low water flow sinks and eco-friendly hand dryers.

“Trees not only provide beauty to our communities, they provide immense environmental benefits as well. Partners like Ricker’s and its Replenish program are helping us plant much needed trees to provide oxygen and clean the air we breathe. Because of reduced emissions programs like Replenish, we are able to limit the impact our daily lives have on the environment. Thanks to this program, people in Indianapolis have a convenient, simple way to offset their footprint, plant trees with us, and give back to their communities,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.