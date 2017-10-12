Four C-Stores with Car Washes for Sale

:

Properties are located in Pennsylvania.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC (NRC) has been retained to sell four convenience stores with gas, a free-standing car wash and other associated tunnel and self-serve car wash businesses located in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Whitehall, Pa. The owner of the businesses is Rudy’s Car Washes, which is locally owned and operated and has been in business for over 40 years.

The properties are being offered as a package or individually in a sealed bid sale. “Bidders can offer on one, some or all the sites,” according to Evan Gladstone, NRC’s executive managing director. “These are seasoned businesses with stable cash flows, and all the sites include the real estate except the Whitehall location, which is under a lease,” Gladstone said.

The gas stations sell Gulf branded gas, and in addition to the stores, NRC is offering the Gulf fuel supply distributorship, which supplies the gas stations as well as four non-owned independent gas stations in the area. Three of the sites also have detail shops, and the tunnel car washes feature state of the art soft cloth carwash systems.

Information on the real estate and businesses is available on the NRC website, www.nrc.com/1719. Due diligence packages will be available shortly, and bids are due on November 9, 2017. Interested parties should register online at the NRC website, or can call the NRC Customer Service Center at 800-747-3342, extension 1719. The sale is being conducted in conjunction with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors of PA LLC.