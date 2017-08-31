A Fond Farewell

:

After more than 30 years in the convenience-store industry and a couple of more years writing about c-stores, a new opportunity awaits.

By Fran Duskiewicz

When I was deep in the middle of everything that was going on in the industry, I had little patience for those who I believed were coasting on past experiences and preaching about issues that might have been viable years ago, but which were barely applicable to what most of us were facing in our jobs, right here and now.

NIC-NACS

Just a few years ago, when I stood on the stage at National Association of Convenience Stores’ (NACS) State of the Industry Summit (SOI), reviewing the data as chairman of the research committee, I was living that stuff. It was about as real for me and the attendees as it could be. The positive feedback I received during the networking opportunities showed me that I was right on target. And making people laugh during the presentation was a benefit, although I’m sure I made NACS nervous at times.

Here’s an inside secret. I never rehearsed and I rarely knew what might come out my mouth, but I didn’t sweat it because I knew my material.

Over the past couple years, I’ve done my best to stay on topic with current issues or to provide inside information we found valuable at Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes. I’ve studiously avoided being “that guy” who spouts “well, back in my day….”

Well, a couple of things have recently transpired. One is that I feel as though I’ve run out of things to say. I generally write these columns in my head around 3 a.m., the time I woke up for years in either a blind panic or in a moment of inspiration when the solution to a problem occurred to me.

Now, it’s pretty much a trip to the bathroom. But before I drift back to sleep, I construct my column—what I want to say and how I want to say it. I wish it were more romantic than that, but it is what it is.

Essentially, when I sit at the keyboard, the column is written. It’s just passing through my fingers. At that point, the old English teacher in me kicks in and I edit, edit, edit—probably too much.

After I wrote my column about traveling back home, the second sale of Nice N Easy and the need to move on, I felt as though I had summed things up pretty well for myself, also. Many of my columns have been about the sweet times at Nice N Easy, the fun we had, and often about a piece of the industry that might be gone all too soon—creative mid-sized companies.

NAPLES AND BEYOND

The second thing that’s happened, I can’t tell you that much about, at least, not right now. Let’s just say that I am a principal in a brand-new business starting here in Naples, Fla. that needs my particular skill set. In fact, I am typing this in my new office on a Saturday. Some things never change, you see.

It involves grab ‘n go foodservice, take-home meals, a dash of community service and completely self-serve checkouts—all in remarkably unique and creative settings. A news release will be forthcoming, I imagine. I suppose I might simply write my own, just like at Nice N Easy.

I’m working with another entrepreneur who walks around dropping ideas all over the place. I’m using my experience and industry knowledge to gather them up and give them shape and form. Again, some things never change.

I’m as excited and upbeat as I can possibly be.

I want to thank John Lofstock, editor-in-chief of Convenience Store Decisions (CSD) for giving me the opportunity to write this column. It’s been extremely therapeutic. When I go back and the read the early ones, the pain is evident. Senior Editor Dave Bennett has been particularly patient with me because I tend to use every second I have available before deadline to perfect the darn things.

Everyone at CSD has been wonderful to me and, thankfully, all my other good friends at the other trade publications are all still my good friends. That’s important to me.

So, this is the last one, but I’m upbeat, positive and forward looking. I hope the next time my name hits the trade press it’s for doing something new and creative.

Excelsior.