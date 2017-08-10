Turkey Hill Celebrates 50 Years

:

Turkey Hill introduces weekly deals, limited-edition ice cream and sweepstakes prizes.

Turkey Hill is celebrating its 50th anniversary with sweepstakes and deals on c-store products.

Five decades ago, two business-minded brothers began brainstorming better ways to market dairy products and other quality goods without skimping on neighborly service. Not long after, in 1967, Charles and Emerson Frey opened the first Turkey Hill Minit Markets store in Lancaster, Pa.

Now a booming chain with 270 stores and counting in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio—Turkey Hill is having a milestone birthday and wants to celebrate with all of the loyal customers who helped get them to where they are today.

To celebrate their 50th Anniversary and thank customers for a half-century of food, fuel and fun, Turkey Hill will roll out a sweepstakes and a slew of hot deals from Aug. 10 through Oct. 4. During that time, Rewards customers will be automatically entered for a chance to win a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4×4, among other weekly prizes like concert tickets, a Sony PlayStation 4, a 43-inch Vizio Smart TV, and many more.

Weekly deals include special pricing on items like fountain drinks, slusheys, candy, coffee, and much more. Also featured will be a limited-edition ice-cream flavor created by Turkey Hill Dairy in honor of the 50th anniversary: Caramel Cookie Celebration Premium Ice Cream.

“We know that celebrating 50 years in business would be impossible without the enthusiastic support of several generations of customers,” said Public Relations Manager Kim Hertzog. “We encourage everyone to enjoy these specials, sweepstakes, and celebration events as our way of saying ‘Thank you’ and expressing how much we look forward to serving you for the next 50 years.”

For a complete listing of scheduled festivities related to our 50th Birthday Party, head to turkeyhillstores.com/50years.