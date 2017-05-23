Love’s To Introduce 50 New Locations This Year

:

Enters Montana—the company’s 41st state.

Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) is expecting to open more than 50 new stores in 2017.

The move comes on the heels of a record year in 2016 where the chain opened 47 new locations, the most ever opened in one year for the company. With more than 410 locations nationwide to start 2017, Love’s is preparing to serve customers in new areas and in more ways in the year to come.

The 50 new locations in 2017 will bring with them a range of amenities.

In addition to adding more than 3,400 truck-parking spaces at new stores and expanding truck-parking at existing sites, Love’s Truck Tire Care will continue to add locations and services.

“We’re always listening to our Customers to see what needs we can meet,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Since 2008, Love’s Truck Tire Care has been taking care of our Customers’ tire needs and we’ve consistently heard more tire and maintenance offerings would benefit drivers. We’ve added light mechanical services, and we introduced oil change capabilities in 2016. Providing our Customers with these services helps keep them on the road.”

Love’s Truck Tire Care now has more than 260 locations, and it will continue adding light mechanical and oil change offerings to new and existing travel stops. By the end of 2017, more than 300 Love’s Truck Tire Care sites will offer oil change and maintenance capabilities. Love’s recently introduced a retread option that is available at all stores with tire care. Most locations with tire care also offer TirePass, a system that measures tire pressure and automatically inflates low tires to the desired pressure.

When Love’s opens its travel stop in Hardin, Mont., this spring, it will mark the company’s first location in its 41st state. Love’s will open stores across 25 states in 2017, including its second travel stop in Maryland, which is scheduled to open in Hagerstown this spring. Between new store openings, support staff at the corporate office and expansion in other areas of the Love’s Family of Companies, Love’s will add approximately 3,000 new jobs in 2017, expanding its total employee count to an estimated 20,000.

All new travel stops offer amenities such as showers, truck parking, DEF and other driver services, and all locations feature one or more quick-service restaurants. Last year, Love’s added three new brands at select locations and now operates six IHOP Express restaurants, two Dunkin’ Donuts locations and one Taco John’s restaurant. Additional travel stops with the new concepts are scheduled to open this year.

Love’s will also expand its Customer laundry facilities in 2017. Several travel stops already offer laundry, and approximately 100 locations will feature washers and dryers by the end of the year.

Love’s will continue to grow in areas that complement the services provided at travel stops. Love’s Financial continues to serve small fleets with factoring services, and Love’s Storage Solutions operates three self-storage locations adjacent to travel stops in Bridgeton, Missouri; Sweetwater, Texas; and El Paso, Texas.

“We’re excited about the developments at our travel stops and truck tire care centers, but 2017 will also be a big year for other members of the Love’s Family of Companies,” said Love. “Gemini Motor Transport, Love’s Hospitality and Trillium CNG all have a lot happening in the coming months.”

Gemini, Love’s fuel-hauling fleet, will surpass 1,000 drivers and round out the year with a fleet of nearly 600 fuel tankers. Last year, Gemini awarded more than $3.4 million in bonuses to its inaugural class of 135 Gemini Safe Driver Credits recipients. The drivers remained accident-free and adhered to Gemini’s safety policies and procedures for five years. This year, 83 more drivers will be recognized. The National Tank Truck Carriers organization recently presented an award to Gemini for being one of the safest hazardous materials fleets in the nation.

Love’s Hospitality is on track to open eight hotels in 2017, including Love’s first Holiday Inn Express in Prosser, Washington, and Love’s first Hampton Inn in Wells, Nevada. Love’s Hospitality will operate 19 hotels by the end of the year.

Trillium CNG continues to expand its national footprint rapidly, providing fuel, new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and operating services for public and private fleets. The first wave of locations Trillium will design, build and maintain as part of a public-private partnership reached with the Pennsylvania Department of

Transportation will open early this year. The agreement brings 29 new CNG stations to Pennsylvania. Other projects include an agreement to design, build, operate and maintain a CNG system for Gunnison County Colorado’s fleet vehicles, as well as Gunnison Valley Regional Transit Authority. The facility is scheduled to open this year and will serve the public.

“We’ve grown because of the support of our loyal Customers and we’re happy that we can provide additional services at the travel stops and our associated businesses to help make their lives while traveling easier. We look forward to another great year of serving customers in 2017,” said Love.