PFSbrands Named to INC 5000 List For Ninth Consecutive Year

PFSbrands, the parent company of Champs Chicken and Cooper’s Express, has been named to the INC. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year.

The company has been named one of INC. 5000’s Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in the United States. Out of the thousands of companies that have applied over the years, a mere half a percent have made the list nine times according to INC. Media.

Likewise, while the economy has grown 6.3% since 2013, INC. 5000 members have grown six fold. This growth is expected to continue.

According to CEO Shawn Burcham, the company’s growth can be attributed to the team-first culture and dedication to support that has made PFSbrands what it is today.

Burcham explained, “People ask me all the time what’s the secret behind the success at PFSbrands. I consistently tell them that it’s the people we have that make all the difference. Our team provides fanatical support to our retailers and that is what continues to drive our success and will continue to do so long into the future.”