Love’s Travel Stops To Provide Diesel Oil Changes

Majority of Love’s Truck Tire Care locations are expected to be oil-change ready by the start of 2018.

Love’s Truck Tire Care are now prepared to offer diesel oil changes at more than 130 locations, and Love’s continues to roll out the service to additional locations.

Since introducing the concept with a focus on tires in 2008, Love’s Truck Tire Care has developed into a full-service maintenance operation.

“Routine maintenance is vital for our customers,” said Dan Jensen, director of tire sales and services for Love’s. “Our Customers have been pleased with the tire and light mechanical services we’ve offered, and they’ve asked for more. Our job is to help them maximize as much downtime as possible. By offering preventative oil change services for professional drivers, we are providing them with helpful maintenance while they’re already stopped for a meal or a break.”

Love’s has more than 270 Love’s Truck Tire Care facilities. The company continues to add oil change capabilities to existing locations. The majority of locations are expected to be oil-change ready by the beginning of 2018.

Last year, Love’s started performing light mechanical work, such as wheel-end repairs, suspension repairs, air conditioning systems, exhaust systems and more. Nearly all Love’s locations with a tire care center now offer light mechanical services.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics says the demand for diesel service technicians and mechanics is rapidly growing as more freight is shipped across the country, leading to more diesel trucks on roadways. Jensen said Love’s has taken an innovative approach to training mechanics. The company outfitted six Love’s Mobile Training Labs with training modules covering virtually every system found in diesel trucks today. Certified trainers take the mobile training labs to Love’s Truck Tire Care locations around the country, teaching employees the latest techniques in various systems, including diagnostics, troubleshooting, break-fix and more. Love’s mechanics must pass written and practical skills tests before becoming certified.

“Sending out Love’s Mobile Training Labs is an efficient way to train employees at our shops who are already mechanically inclined without taking them away from their homes,” said Jensen. “Our certified trainers have undergone extensive courses to become some of the best diesel mechanics, and they’re sharing that knowledge with their trainees. It ultimately benefits our Customers because we can provide them with the best possible service.”

Love’s Truck Tire Care has experienced growth beyond the store as well. The company started manufacturing its own retread tires last year. Love’s now operates four retread facilities in Kingman, Ariz.; Atlanta; Plainfield, Ind.; and Grand Prairie, Texas. Retreads are completed and inspected at the facilities before being shipped to Love’s Truck Tire Care locations nationwide.

“With the addition of our retread, light mechanical and oil-change offerings, we’re now a true full-service provider of tires and other services for professional drivers,” said Jensen.

A Love’s Mobile Training Lab and retread samples will be on display at the Love’s booth at the Great American Trucking Show Aug. 24-26 in Dallas.

Professional drivers who bring their My Love Rewards cards to booth 12005 to learn more about the products and services provided by Love’s Truck Tire Care can earn 500 points.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., and has 430 locations in 41 states.