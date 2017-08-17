GasBuddy Teams with Zendrive

:

Helps c-store customers make smarter decisions on the road.

GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting 70 million drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop, has partnered with Zendrive, a mobile driver analytics platform to help millions of drivers forge the future of mobility on the road.

The deal targets the more than 200 million drivers in the United States who visit gas stations and convenience stores. Using Zendrive’s advanced mobile technology, GasBuddy can further help millions of consumers make smarter decisions and cut costs on various necessities while on the road, based on real-world driving behaviors.

Zendrive’s breakthrough, AI-powered platform for safety and risk assessment, which analyzed more than 15 billion miles and millions of drivers, already understands dangerous habits such as hard braking, fast acceleration, speeding and others. Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will develop additional strategic uses of Zendrive’s AI technology and data, for large-scale solutions that deliver new levels of safety and cost savings for the driving public.

The Future Of Driving: Where Data Meets The Road

“Understanding driving behavior and trends has a transformative effect on how people act behind the wheel,” said Jonathan Matus, CEO and co-founder, Zendrive. “We’ve seen this in fleets, which use our analysis and insights to protect drivers and lower insurance costs. For the first time ever, these advanced AI tools will power consumer savings, allowing us to provide even more benefits to GasBuddy’s highly engaged driving community.”

For Zendrive, the partnership represents the firm’s first move beyond road safety to consumer cost savings. “We’re exploring various ways to bring more value to the driving public,” said Matus. “We aim to empower people with actionable data and insights, so they’re equipped to make smarter choices.” GasBuddy joins Zendrive’s roster of premium consumer app partners, alongside Life360, a leader in driver protection and family safety, with tens of millions of registered users worldwide.

For GasBuddy, the deal not only reflects its commitment to helping millions of drivers save money, but also to exploring advanced technologies that can unlock even more powerful value for drivers.

“Every day GasBuddy receives more than 3 million reviews, ratings and price spots on convenience and fuel locations across the U.S., Canada, and Australia making it one of the world’s largest crowdsourced data platforms in the world,” said Walt Doyle, CEO of GasBuddy. “Our massive adoption rates speak to our commitment to the driving public, who are looking for the best place to stop for food, fuel and other needs.”

The benefit of partnering with Zendrive was apparent through GasBuddy’s due diligence. “Of the driver analytics platforms GasBuddy evaluated, Zendrive stood out on the strength of their technology,” said Sarah McCrary, chief operating officer at GasBuddy. “We are committed to constantly providing additional value and delivering an awesome user experience to GasBuddy users, and Zendrive’s developer platform exceeded our expectations for performance, ease of integration, and shared culture of rapid innovation.”