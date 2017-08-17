7-Eleven Features Dallas Cowboys on Big Gulp Cups

:

Customers can visit 7-Eleven each week for seven weeks to get a variety of collectible cups.

7-Eleven is appealing to football fans with its new cup series that celebrates the Dallas Cowboys with seven collectible cups.

The first six cups will feature some of the team’s most popular players on co-branded Big Gulp/Slurpee cups. Suggested retail price of the limited-edition cup is $1.99 and may be filled with either a fountain or frozen Slurpee drink. Collectible cups are only available for a limited time.

A new cup will be released each week for seven weeks. Which player is featured will not be revealed until the collectible cups hit store shelves each week. The release of individual player cups will culminate with a group version of the cup featuring all six Cowboys players.

“Our customers across the country are huge sports fans,” said Laura Gordon, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation, “and the Cowboys are one of the most-watched teams, especially in Texas. 7-Eleven is giving fans a fun way to show their support and cheer them on week after week.”

“The opportunity to both collaborate with 7-Eleven and provide our fans a collectible item featuring many of our great players is a win-win,” said Eric Sudol, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Dallas Cowboys. “Both of our organizations strive to serve the customer with a positive, meaningful experience. We look forward to adding to the excitement of the season with the limited-edition release of the cups.”

Like all its proprietary beverages sold in a cup, the Dallas Cowboys cups count toward 7Rewards, 7-Eleven’s customer loyalty program. Through the 7-Eleven mobile app, 7Rewards customers earn a free any-size drink after the purchase of six beverages such as Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks, coffee and other hot beverages, and 7-Eleven Chillers and Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee. Specialty cups like the Dallas Cowboys cups do not qualify for the seventh free drink.

The 7-Eleven app is available for download in Google Play and the App store.