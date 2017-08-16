Kwik Trip Raises $75,000 For PHA

:

Campaign has raised $255,000 since 2014.

Convenience store chain Kwik Trip raised $75,000 during its 2017 coin canister campaign in support of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), which works with the private sector and PHA Honorary Chair Former First Lady Michelle Obama to make healthier choices easier.

Throughout the month of June, all 570 Kwik Trip locations throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa urged guests to support PHA’s work with the placement of canisters at every checkout lane. Now in its fourth year, this campaign has raised $255,000 since 2014 to help invest in healthier futures for our nation’s children.

“Kwik Trip brings their family-owned, family-friendly attitude to everything they do, which includes offering more, healthier options to guests, and through this campaign, providing communities a chance to support children’s health. All kids deserve the opportunity to grow up healthy, and through partnerships like these, we will succeed in our mission,” said Stacy Molander, PHA chief operating officer and interim CEO.

Since first teaming up with PHA in 2014, Kwik Trip has made a number of advancements to make healthier choices even more convenient and accessible for their guests through their EatSmart program, as well as becoming the first convenience store to offer a PHA-approved combo meal. Building upon these efforts as a part of its new commitment to PHA in 2016, Kwik Trip now offers an expanded stock of healthier options, including healthier packaged foods like nuts and whole grain granola bars throughout the store, and will increase healthier options in the checkout area.

“Kwik Trip is proud to help raise critical funds for and awareness of the Partnership for a Healthier America’s campaign to end childhood obesity. We thank our guests and co-workers for their generous donations and continue our efforts to offer a broad array of healthy food options at all of our 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa,” said Dave Ring, Kwik Trip’s community relations manager.