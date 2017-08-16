7-Eleven Celebrates BYOC Day

:

Extends annual c-store beverage festivities to two days instead of one.

Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day is back at participating 7-Eleven stores Aug. 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day, allowing Slurpee fans to fill a cup—or any container of their choice that can serve as a cup—with a Slurpee drink.

Guests will also have the chance to try 7-Eleven’s newest Cotton Candy Slurpee flavor.

Regardless of cup size, the cost is $1.50, which is the price of an average medium Slurpee drink. All cups must be leak-proof, safe, sanitary and fit upright within the 10-inch diameter BYOC display cutout in stores. Please leave trash cans, kitchen sinks and inflatable swimming pools at home, as they are not eligible.

To up 7-Eleven’s cup game, available through the end of August, customers can also purchase an exclusive shiny, selfie-inducing Chrome Dome Slurpee cup and lid. The metallic dome top is perfect for taking funhouse-style reflective photos to share on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Each year, Bring Your Own Cup Day gives our customers the freedom to show their creativity in our stores and on social media,” said Laura Gordon, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation. “This year, we decided to give our customers the chance to double their creative expression by extending the fun to two days, August 18 and 19.”

7-Eleven encourages fans to share fun cup choices and Slurpee drink experiences with photos on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #BYOCupDay. For more information, visit https://www.7-Eleven.com/Slurpee.

In addition to the United States, 7-Eleven stores in Australia, Canada, the Philippines and Malaysia have also held BYOC days. Bring Your Own Cup Day is not available in Cook County, Ill.