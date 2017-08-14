BP Launches ‘BP Offers’

:

New text messaging loyalty program makes it easy for customers to join and receive discounts.

BP has introduced a new text messaging loyalty program called BP Offers.

BP Offers was rolled out to BP customers in all marketing regions on Aug. 1. Consumers can join BP Offers by texting the key word MOBILE to 38831.

Once consumers opt in, they will begin receiving personalized messages, interactive games, discount codes for BP gasoline and other offers from BP. This program gives consumers an easy and fast way to get rewards on BP gasoline.

BP plans to promote the program at participating BP branded retail locations, online at www.mybpstation.com/, through BP social media websites and email distributions to the existing BP loyalty database.