Alon Brands Achieves Guinness World Record

Creates the world’s largest gift card.

Alon Brands officially holds the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Gift Card.

Alon Brands constructed the World’s Largest gift card on Aug. 11 at the ALON/7-Eleven on 320 S. Americas Ave in El Paso, TX.

As part of the festivities, Alon presented El Paso resident Andrew Saldivar, who was randomly selected as the lucky winner, with a gift card and $10,000 worth of ALON gas and merchandise. Other event attendees won giveaways, including $5,000 worth of ALON gift cards, an Xbox and other prizes.