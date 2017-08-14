7-Eleven Now Offering Eclipse Sunglasses

:

Participating 7-Eleven stores on eclipse path will carry glasses ‘approved’ for viewing.

Sun-worshippers not wanting to be left in the dark when the solar eclipse crosses the U.S. can hit 7-Eleven stores for special – and safe – sunglasses to view the Aug. 21 phenomenon.

Available in a two pack and single pack, the “Explore Scientific Sun Catcher” solar eclipse glasses offered by 7-Eleven are approved for viewing by the American Astronomical Society (AAS). Solar eclipse sunglasses continue to sell out of stores fast, so get yours today!

“An opportunity like this only comes along once in a blue moon,” said Tony Stapleton, 7-Eleven senior product director. “People will be buying eclipse glasses right up until the sun starts to pass behind the moon, and we are ready for them with a product that is a great value and assured safe by AAS.”

7-Eleven is one of a handful of U.S. retailers listed on the AAS website selling glasses with the “ISO 12312-1” seal, indicating they meet international safety standards for filters to view the sun directly.

The 70-mile-wide path of totality of the coast-to-coast solar eclipse will cross 2,800 miles and 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina in just 90 minutes. However, partial eclipses will be visible in the U.S. throughout most of the continental 48 states. Parties and parades along the “totality” route are planned, and hotel rooms are completely booked. Some cities started planning events a decade ago.

The last total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. occurred in 1979, and the last one to cross the entire country was almost a century ago.

For eclipse-followers who want to get the perfect solar selfie, 7-Eleven encourages customers who buy viewing glasses to also purchase the exclusive shiny, selfie-inducing Chrome Dome Slurpee cup and lid. The metallic dome top is perfect for taking reflective photos to be shared on social media, using the hashtags #7eleven and #solarselfie.