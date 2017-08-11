Flyers Energy Divests C-Stores To Andeavor

:

Flyers Energy has exited the retail business, selling all 39 of its convenience stores to San Antonio-based Andeavor Corp., formerly known as Tesoro, effective July 28.

According to a report in the Auburn Journal Andeavor plans to rebrand some of the Flyers locations to Mobil, Exxon, ARCO and Shell. The agreement allows Andeavor up to 12 months to rename the stations. All of the sites except two are expected to remain on the Flyers Energy-owned Commercial Fueling Network.

“Refiners are looking for strategies to distribute their products, so the business climate was right for us to sell our retail stores,” Flyers managing partner Walt Dwelle said. “We continue to grow in commercial products, including renewable energy, and are still acquiring other companies when the deal is right.”

He left open the possibility that future acquisition could include companies with retail stores.