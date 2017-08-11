Cumberland Farms Recalls Chicken Caesar Salad Over Gluten-Free Label

:

Cumberland Farms’ Northeast and New York convenience stores are affected by the recall.

Cumberland Farms has recalled its large (9.95-ounce) Chicken Caesar Salad due to the presence of gluten in a product mislabeled as gluten free.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergens, such as gluten, run the risk of serious life threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product being recalled.

While the Cumberland Farms salad product line is available in multiple flavors, the only flavor being recalled is the LARGE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD. Effective immediately, all Cumberland Farms retail locations have withdrawn this product from sale. This is because an incorrect label on the package was applied that states the product is made without gluten containing ingredients, when the croutons in the salad contain gluten. Out of an abundance of caution, Cumberland Farms is recalling all of the 9.95-ounce LARGE CHICKEN CAESAR SALADS in its Northeast and New York stores. Cumberland Farms’ Florida stores are not affected.

Cumberland Farms is not aware of any related illnesses at this time.

Cumberland Farms is asking that customers who purchased the affected product discard it immediately or return the product to the nearest Cumberland Farms retail location for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time at (508) 270-1400.

Cumberland Farms has a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.