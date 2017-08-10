S.Abraham & Sons Launches FreshBite Café at its Annual Foodservice Showcase

:

FreshBite Café offers retailers new, unique concept for its customers.

Abraham & Sons Inc., one of the nation’s leading wholesale distributors specializing in the food industry that services retail stores throughout the Midwest, will introduce FreshBite Café at its annual Foodservice Showcase, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The SAS FreshBite Café is a concept that brings all of SAS food service offerings under one umbrella and provides convenience store operators the opportunity to offer delicious meal solutions, as well as healthy, tasty snacking alternatives to its customers throughout the day. Retailers’ choices include a variety of meal solutions for breakfast, lunch or dinner; featuring bakery sweets, cheeses, fruits and vegetables and many other healthy alternatives that families and Millennials desire. FreshBite Café will also feature a wide selection of hot and cold beverages. Brands featured in the FreshBite Café will be the SAS signature line of Fruit Ridge Farms fresh made wedge sandwiches, paninis, subs, salads, meal entrees, soups, meat snacks, veggie and fruit cups and pastries.

The Foodservice Showcase will feature more than 50 exhibitors representing 70 product lines. New programs that are available through SAS and highlighted at the show include General Mills Yoplait Yogurt Parfait Kits, Dean Foods/Country Fresh Milk, Nitro Cold-Brew Coffee, Bob Evans single serve, Deli Express Market Salads, and Packaged Fresh Meat for retail by Chef’s Requested Meats. Other SAS favorite programs featured at the show include Hot off the Grill roller grill program, Fresh from the Deli cooler program, Showtime popcorn and Wisconsin Cheese. SAS signature Beantown and Joe coffee will be featured, as well as Revolution Tea.

SAS will also provide retailers the opportunity to see new equipment in production, including Bunn self-serve expresso equipment, Bunn infusion soft-heat brewing system, Perfect Servings updated powdered cream and sugar program. Retailers will also can learn how their employees can receive Level 1 Serve Safe Certification Training.

About SAS:

Abraham & Sons, Inc. is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail, and small format stores in eight Midwest states. For further information, please contact Kaye Powell, VP Trade Relations and Event Planning, at kaye.powell@sasinc.com.