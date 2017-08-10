Phillips 66 Partners with GasBuddy

:

GasBuddy Business Pages to assist Phillips 66 with managing critical customer-facing store information.

Phillips 66 has embarked on a new partnership with GasBuddy to help it compete even more effectively.

Phillips 66 selected GasBuddy Business Pages, the smartphone app company’s B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), to help drive excellence across more than 6,000 fuel and convenience stores under the company’s Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded locations across the U.S.

GasBuddy Business Pages is the B2B SaaS platform for the $650 billion retail fuel and convenience store market that enables marketers and operations personnel alike to help them create a “Perfect Pit Stop” for consumers. That is, to manage critical customer-facing store information such as hours, prices and amenities; to manage and maintain store performance with respect to customer service and experience; and to directly market to GasBuddy consumers products such as loyalty programs and other incentives. GasBuddy Business Pages ties directly to its consumer-facing smartphone app, which has been downloaded more than 65 million times, and attracts millions of station ratings and reviews each month.

With an analytical dashboard that combines insights from these millions of ratings and reviews with market, as well as competitive benchmarking and foot-traffic data, fuel retailers and convenience stores now have a powerful way to precisely understand business performance at a site level so they can create new strategies to grow market share.

“Consumers have many choices when they fuel up or visit a convenience store. Not only are we competing on the value we provide to the consumer, but on the experience of shopping with us,” said Phillips 66 Branded Marketing Manager Greg Hart. “GasBuddy Business Pages gives us the unique opportunity to tap into millions of consumer interactions each month to understand how we can compete more effectively.”

“Our consumer footprint is massive with tens of millions of drivers each month looking for the best value and experience with their gas station or convenience store, and our app on their phone. With expectations created by the Amazons, Apples and Ubers of the world, today’s consumer truly expects a perfect pit stop every time,” said Greg Fox, the chief revenue officer at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy Business Pages finally gives this massive market the tools to understand and influence these tens of millions of U.S. drivers each month.”