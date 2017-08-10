C.N. Brown Adds PDI as ERP Software Provider

:

Partnership to assist C.N. Brown in streamlining processes, eliminate manual entry and make better business decisions.

C.N. Brown Company has selected PDI, a global provider of enterprise-class software solutions, as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider.

Based in South Paris, Maine, C.N. Brown licensed PDI’s financial, retail, wholesale and workforce management software solutions.

The company also purchased subscriptions to several of PDI’s web-based products, including PDI/Lottery and PDI/Petronet which respectively eliminate manual lottery inventory management and enable petroleum marketers to better manage their dealer, cardlock, commercial and residential customer relationships.

“We knew PDI had a strong industry reputation, and they quickly demonstrated their ability to provide the tools we were looking for: user-friendly software, a robust pricebook, comprehensive, detailed reporting and better inventory management,” said Jeff Jones, chief operating officer for C.N. Brown. “This move is going to help us streamline our processes, eliminate a lot of manual entry and make better decisions for our business.”

C.N. Brown began as a retail and wholesale lumber company in 1948. The company soon expanded into the petroleum industry and in the 1970s began focusing resources on its convenience store, gasoline and heating oil business. In addition to supplying electricity and natural gas to customers, today the energy provider manages over 100 gasoline dealer relationships, 76 Big Apple Stores, 26 heating oil offices and 12 service stations.

“We are proud to be C.N. Brown’s software partner of choice as they strive to streamline processes and drive operational excellence,” said Drew Mize, vice president retail, North America for PDI. “Every day, our broad solution portfolio is helping diverse businesses like theirs improve productivity, maximize profits and increase visibility, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with C.N. Brown.”