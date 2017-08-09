Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival Celebrates Eighth Year

:

More than 2,000 customers and over 100 vendors are expected to attend.

Boulder, Colo.-based tobacco retailer Smoker Friendly announces that the Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival is set to take place at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield, Colo. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

The Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival, now in its eighth year, has become known as the premier festival of its kind in the country. Created to cater to the premium cigar industry, the Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival attracts over 2,000 consumers, collaborating with more than 100 vendors within the cigar, craft beer, distillery and lifestyle categories.

Premium cigar vendors for the festival will include celebrity personalities and brand ambassadors such as Jonathan Drew, Willy Herrera, Nish Patel, “Cigar Vixen” Delicia Silva, Tony Gomez, Marcos Padron, Jack Toraño, Berta Bravo “the Guayabera Lady,” Rick Rodriguez, Bobby Newman and Jose Ortega. Special guests include NFL great Ray Lewis with his signature Rocky Patel cigar and Pro Football Hall of Fame Super Bowl MVP Randy White attending to represent Smokey Mountain Snuff. The Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival gives cigar smokers a unique opportunity to engage with representatives from their favorite brands and try the latest products.

Cigar smokers are often craft beer enthusiasts, and breweries of all sizes make a strong showing at the RMCF. Beer vendors will include Oskar Blues, Elevation Beer Co., Crabtree Brewing, Grossen Bart Brewery, Odyssey Beer Werks, Small Town Brewing, Upslope Brewing and Vindication Brewing.

For smokers in search of something stronger to accompany their cigars, a wide range of spirit vendors, wineries, and even Redstone Meadery will also be serving drinks. Breckenridge Distillery, Patrón Tequila, Black Canyon Distillery, 808 Distillery, Woody Creek Cellars, Cockpit Craft Distillery, Copper Muse Distillery and Black Canyon Distillery are only a few of the beverage providers eager to reach out to cigar aficionados at the RMCF.

The cigar industry has expanded beyond only cigars to encompass fine living through luxury brands and lifestyle advocates. Lifestyle vendors at the RMCF will include Colibri, Tommy Bahama, Pepsi, Xikar, Lotus/Vertigo Lighters, Boveda, Cigar Press Magazine, General Snus, Laudisi Pipes, Smokey Joe’s Clothing, Cigar Rights of America, Landmine Design, Front Range Anglers and many more.

The festival runs from noon – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Following the festival will be an after party hosted by La Flor Dominicana Cigars on the pool patio at the Omni Interlocken Resort starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available.

For further information, please contact Dan Szarmach at (303) 442-2520 x260 or info@rmcigarfestival.com.