Kwik Trip Will Add PDQ Employees

The Lacrosse, Wis. convenience chain has plans to hire on PDQ workers as part of its recent acquisition.

Officials from Kwik Trip Inc. want to ensure stakeholders that a recent mandatory announcement doesn’t impact the possibility of PDQ coworkers joining the Kwik Trip team.

Kwik Trip, of La Crosse, Wis., this past July signed an agreement to acquire PDQ, a Middleton company that operates 34 convenience stores in southeastern Wisconsin.

“It is Kwik Trip’s desire to hire any qualified PDQ coworker, both full-time and part-time,” said John McHugh, director of public relations for Kwik Trip. “Because each store will require more coworkers than are currently employed it will be necessary to hire new coworkers as well. So as to continue PDQ’s strong tradition of great customer service we hope that many coworkers will choose to remain at their current location.”

On Monday, August 7, 2017 a legal requirement called the Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff (WARN) notice was distributed concerning the agreement to acquire the assets of PDQ Food Stores which include 34 company-operated convenience stores located in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Current PDQ coworkers will get credit for their length of service with PDQ to determine vacation benefits and Kwik Trip 401(k) plan eligibility. Traditional waiting periods for benefit coverage will also be waived for those coworkers.

Kwik Trip The Kwik Trip chain has 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, employing more than 19,000. Kwik Trip owner Mark Zietlow had said at the time that the PDQ stores will keep their identity until mid-2018 when they will be remodeled and renamed.