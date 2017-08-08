PDQ Set to Layoff Employees

:

Employees are encouraged to apply with Kwik Trip, which is expected to finalize its acquisition of PDQ in October.

Convenience store chain PDQ is set to lay off the majority of its 313 employees the week of Oct. 9. The announcement follows news of the chain’s acquisition by La Cross, Wis.-based Kwik Trip on July 19, which is expected to be finalized in October.

According to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal PDQ’s 34 locations are set to be rebranded as Kwik Trip locations in 2018. Kwik Trip has said about 1,000 jobs will be created following the closing of the sale, as it plans to double or triple the number of employees at each store.

While PDQ employees have not been promised positions with Kwik Trip, they have been encouraged to apply.