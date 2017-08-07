Rutter’s, Caramel M&M’s Sponsor Kyle Busch in NASCAR Win

:

Busch drives to victory in car No. 18, which sported Caramel M&M’s and Rutter’s logos.

Rutter’s teamed up with Mars M&M’s Caramel as proud sponsors of Kyle Busch’s latest NASCAR win at the Poconos race in the Overton’s 400 on Ju ly 30.

After leading a total of 74 laps, Kyle Busch took home the trophy driving the #18 car adorned with Caramel M&M’s and Rutter’s logos. Several of Rutter’s store and corporate team members were at the race to witness the big win as a result of a great Summer promotion in Rutter’s stores.

Kyle Busch was the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR champion and with this win, it marks his 39th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Busch’s victory at the Overton’s 400 is his first of the season and his first win at the Poconos for his career. This race also broke his 36-race drought.

“We are so excited that Kyle Busch won the Overton’s 400 on Sunday. We congratulate him, his entire crew, Joe Gibbs racing, and Mars Caramel M&M’s on this amazing victory. We have a lot of NASCAR fanatics at Rutter’s and were proud to be able to provide them with the opportunity to see Kyle Busch’s win in partnership with Caramel M&M’s. We cannot help but to think the giant Rutter’s logo on the back helped power him to victory,” said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.