Minneapolis Restricts Menthol Tobacco Sales

C-stores in the city must cease menthol tobacco sales.

Minneapolis is set to restrict menthol tobacco, after the Minneapolis City Council approved limiting the sale of menthol tobacco to adult-only tobacco shops and liquor stores.

According to a report in the Star Tribune, the ordinance adds to an existing citywide limit on flavored tobacco sales and will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2018.

Convenience store owners opposed the move, saying it will hurt businesses. City convenience stores are already facing the flavored tobacco restriction, new paid sick leave requirements and the city’s upcoming $15 minimum wage. The Star Tribune reported that after the vote, convenience store owners in red T-shirts that said “Enough is enough” gathered outside the council chambers to protest the decision.

Council Member Lisa Bender, who co-authored the ordinance, said the restriction was in response to a large call from a “huge number” of community members and organizations.