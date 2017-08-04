TravelCenters of America Introduces ‘Back on the Road’ Blog

:

Blog to offer expert advice as well as stories from the road.

TravelCenters of America LLC has added a new blog called Back on the Road to its website in order to share engaging content, truck maintenance tips and advice as well as the latest in exciting news and information from TravelCenters.

Not only are TA and Petro facilities the ultimate go–to for a full tank, a hot meal or a truck repair, customers can now use Back on the Road as a valuable resource and new go-to to make their time on the road just a little bit more fun.

“We are excited to introduce our blog to the driving community,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters. “It has already proven to be a wonderful added resource with expert advice on maintenance, stories of the road, and entertaining articles for drivers of all ages.”

Back on the Road is available through the TA and Petro website, or at www.ta-petro.com/blog. Excerpts of articles can also be found on the TravelCenters Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

TravelCenters of America LLC, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.