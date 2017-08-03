Rutter’s Expands Corporate Office to 23,000 Square Feet

:

As York, Pa.-based convenience store chain Rutter’s continues to grow, it’s also expanding its corporate office to include more space for team members and departments.

The convenience retailer recently started construction to expand and double the size of its corporate office to 23,000 square feet.

The Rutter’s office campus is located on a 23-acre farm that is adjacent to the family farm on the Susquehanna Trail in York, Pa., which dates back to 1747. New stores and remodels, combined with the change in Pennsylvania laws to allow the sale of wine and beer have driven the third expansion of the Rutter’s office this decade.

The building addition will create room for 50 more office team members. The corporate office expansion project will also feature additional space for a Technology lab, more team recruiting space, and a growing architectural and engineering department.

Total cost of the expansion project will exceed $2 million and is expected to be completed in February of 2018.

“We have enjoyed strong growth the past few years, and it has necessitated another expansion of our corporate support team to better align with our overall growth” said Scott Hartman, President & CEO of Rutter’s.

Rutter’s currently has 68 stores with more than 20 stores in some phase of government approval or construction. Each new store employs approximately 50 team members, and the corporate office expansion will enable better support for the expanding base of stores. Rutter’s has recently opened stores in three new Pennsylvania counties, Berks, Lebanon, and Blair, and has plans to grow into two more states, Maryland and West Virginia in 2018.