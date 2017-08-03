Leadership Change at RaceTrac, Moran No Longer CEO

:

Allison Moran will no longer serve as CEO of the Atlanta-based chain.

Allison Moran, the daughter of Carl Bolch who served as CEO of the Atlanta-based chain since 2012, is out of the top spot, but will remain on the board of directors.

In a statement to Convenience Store Decisions, the company said: “As of July 24, Allison Moran no longer serves our company as CEO. RaceTrac will continue to benefit from Allison’s 23 years of experience as she remains a member of the Board of Directors.

“The Bolch family remains committed to the continued success of RaceTrac and serving our guests as a third generation family business.

“Billy Milam, president, and Max McBrayer, chief supply officer, will work directly with executive chairman of the Board, Carl Bolch Jr. Max McBrayer will also serve as RaceTrac’s interim chief financial officer.

“Daily operations will not be impacted as RaceTrac continues to serve our guests, deliver innovative food options and create career opportunities for our 8,500 team members.”

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. has long been regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in the convenience store and petroleum industry. It has a long, proud history that dates back more than 80 years. Convenience Store Decisions honored RaceTrac Petroleum as its 2014 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

Moran started with the company as the training coordinator more than 20 years ago and essentially created every component of the training department, right down to the employee manual. In December 2012, Bolch passed the CEO title to Moran, while remaining chairman of the board, marking the company’s third generation of family-owned leadership.

Under Moran’s leadership, RaceTrac has launched a number of enhanced people-focused programs, created in response to a 2014 survey of over 7,000 RaceTrac employees. The enhanced benefits included parental and bereavement leave for Store Support Center team members and increased compensation, an updated dress code policy, revised staffing structure and food discount program for retail team members.

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. was founded by Carl Bolch Sr. in 1934 in St. Louis, with his first stores operating under the name Carl Bolch Trackside Stations. In 1959, Bolch relocated and acquired the Oil Well Co. in Alabama, which consisted of numerous independent outlets across Alabama.

Carl Bolch Jr., joined the company in Montgomery, Ala. in 1967. After pioneering the concept of self-service gasoline in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the company relocated its store support center to Atlanta in 1976 and adopted the “RaceTrac” brand for its company-operated stations. RaceWay continues to be the company’s contractor-operated retail brand.

RaceTrac has grown from 12 stores in 1934 to more than 700 combined stores today, including more than 370-company owned sites and more than 300 contractor-operated RaceWay units in 12 southern states.

In January 2012, RaceTrac introduced its new 6,000 square foot store design—it’s largest prototype to date, featuring 24-hour Swirl World frozen yogurt, fresh salads and sandwiches, up to 24 fueling stations and more than 4,000 items to satisfy the needs of its guests.

Under Moran’s leadership, the chain upgraded its foodservice offering, first testing The Speedy Avocado Southwest Grill made-to-order program, before replacing it with a made-to-order sandwich program that began rolling out in May. The new deli/sandwich offering allows customers to create their own sandwiches, pizzas and specialty beverages, which include everything from milkshakes made with real, hand-scooped ice cream to espresso-based lattes, mochas and cappuccinos. Customers can build custom-made creations or choose from a list of options that include ham, egg and cheese croissants, meatball subs and pepper jack chicken wraps. RaceTrac is working towards offering made to order at approximately 200 stores by the end of 2017.

In 2016, RaceTrac also began adding E15 fuel at more than 100 stores throughout the South, including in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.