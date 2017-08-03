Hunt Brothers Pizza Celebrates 10 Years of NASCAR Partnership

:

Introduces “throw-back” paint scheme and themed items for fans.

After 10 years as a sponsor of NASCAR drivers, Hunt Brothers Pizza is participating in throwback weekend—paying tribute to its first year in NASCAR with a throwback paint scheme on the No. 41 Ford Mustang Kevin Harvick will drive during the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race Sept. 2 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The 2017 scheme was inspired by Hunt Brothers Pizza’s No. 70 car that debuted at the 2008 Talladega Superspeedway for what was then known as Haas CNC Racing, the precursor to Stewart-Haas Racing.

In addition to the iconic green base, the No. 41 Ford Mustang will feature red and white ribbon accents mirroring the brand’s former pizza shoppe design that race fans recognize from convenience stores across the country.

“Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a proud sponsor of NASCAR drivers for 10 seasons. Participating in the Darlington throwback weekend is incredibly exciting and brings back very humbling memories,” said Scott Hunt, CEO at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “Everyone remembers their first NASCAR race, and to have this paint scheme back on the track makes us reminisce about ours. What incredible experiences we have had along the way with so many great drivers, teams and partners. We are truly thankful and blessed.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza and Haas CNC Racing first teamed up for the 2008 season. In 2014, Hunt Brothers Pizza reunited with what had become Stewart-Haas Racing to serve as a sponsor in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. When Stewart-Haas Racing formed an XFINITY Series team for the 2017 season, Hunt Brothers Pizza became a primary sponsor with Harvick and the No. 41 team.

“We love that the Hunt Brothers Pizza throwback scheme is celebrating NASCAR roots. When I look at this car, I am instantly reminded of our first race together back in 2008 under the Haas name,” said Gene Haas, co-owner and founder of Stewart-Haas Racing.

The No. 41 Ford Mustang will also include a nod to Harvick’s early days of NASCAR in the Camping World Truck Series. A classic pepperoni pizza is displayed on the car, just as the saw blade sliced across the rear quarter panel of Harvick’s No. 98 Porter Cable Ford F-150 truck in 1999.

“As Hunt Brothers Pizza celebrates its 10th season in NASCAR, I am honored to have been a part of their journey as they’ve supported me in the Truck, XFINITY and NASCAR Cup Series. But I am completely floored by their creative way to implement an element of my beginnings in NASCAR for this memorable weekend,” Harvick said.

“This is our eighth season together and Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a great sponsor over the years. I’m looking forward to a strong race in their throwback car.”

In addition to its throwback paint scheme, Hunt Brothers Pizza is offering its fans the opportunity to win throwback-themed T-shirts and hats and to request a limited-edition throwback hero card. All items are available in limited quantities and for a limited time.