Core-Mark Introduces New, Upscale Coffee Line

Core-Mark and Boyd’s create a premium line of coffee exclusively available to Core-Mark’s customers.

Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. is introducing its new, upscale line of coffees: Arcadia Bay Select Coffees.

Core-Mark is a marketer of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America.

The new premium line of coffees offers a fully-branded, turnkey line of modern brewing and dispensing options, installation and service for convenience operators looking to expand their profit base.

Utilizing its successful strategic alignment with Boyd’s Coffee Co., a trusted Pacific Northwest coffee roaster for over 115 years, Core-Mark and Boyd’s have developed a premium line of coffee exclusively available to Core-Mark’s customers. Arcadia Bay Select Coffees includes ten varieties of both “single origin” and blended 100% Arabica bean coffees sourced from eight famous coffee growing regions from around the world, such as Kona, Brazil, Ethiopia and Guatemala.

“This exciting new program was inspired by coffee consumers who are seeking a quality coffee experience at convenience store prices. It was designed from the ground up to create a coffee destination within the store, allowing our customers to provide a better cup of coffee for their everyday coffee consumers, as well as attracting the discriminating coffee drinker who might typically drive down the street to a coffee house to get their morning pick-me-up. With the number of selections we are offering, it will give our customers the ability to tailor the mix to their customer base, as well as bring in other varieties as limited time offers and create some excitement around their coffee offer,” said Jon Bratta, vice president of marketing for Core-Mark.

The new Arcadia Bay Select program supports operators by offering marketing support, signage, menu boards, pre-fab kiosks, branded cups, varying roast levels, single origin coffees, improved taste and quality profiles, as well as Rain Forest Alliance and Certified Organic Coffees.