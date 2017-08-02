MoneyPass to Provide Surcharge-Free ATMs at 8,000 7-Elevens

:

The convenience retailer will add a new wrinkle to its financial services.

Beginning August 2017, MoneyPass access will be rolled out across ATMs in approximately 8,000 7- Eleven stores nationwide.

The ATM roll out is expected to continue through first quarter 2018. At the completion of the roll out, MoneyPass will have an estimated 33,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the U.S.

Both parties agree that the convenience giant is a good partner to expand the program.

“The addition of the 7- Eleven stores to the MoneyPass Network brings value to both organizations,” said Douglas Miraglia, president of the MoneyPass Network. “MoneyPass card issuers can promote the expansion of convenient surcharge-free ATM access to their cardholders. And 7- Eleven looks to increase foot traffic to their location from the 87 million cards of the MoneyPass Network.”

“Partnering with MoneyPass aligns with our focus of delivering ATM programs that provide incremental value and increase foot traffic to our customer’s locations,” said Jeffrey Wernecke, Co-CEO of FCTI. “We are pleased to begin offering MoneyPass surcharge-free ATM access on FCTI’s ATMs at 7-Eleven.”