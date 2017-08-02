Love’s Retains McLane as Supplier

:

With new agreement, McLane will continue to partner with the national truck stop chain.

McLane Company Inc., has announced a renewal of its service agreement with long-time customer Love’s Travel Stops. As part of this extended agreement, McLane will continue to deliver to more than 430 Love’s stores across 41 states.

With its consistent service levels, efficient operational structure and nationwide reach, McLane supports the growth of Love’s Travel Stops as it adds approximately 40-50 stores per year.

“McLane continually shows commitment to our business. McLane’s Center for Category Innovation assists our team with exceptional category management resources enabling us to grow sales year over year,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising at Love’s Travel Stops. “McLane’s national scope allows us to achieve our growth goals while meeting the needs of our customers in an efficient way.”

“Love’s provides a rewarding experience for its customers and we are honored they chose to continue to utilize our best-in-class resources. McLane’s procurement, technology and operations provide our customers superior service and consistency of performance as well as expanded product offerings, regardless of location,” said Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales of McLane Grocery. “As Love’s continues to expand their network, McLane will be there to assist in reducing cost and driving efficiency at retail.”

McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice operates over 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S.