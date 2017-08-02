Core-Mark To Release Q2 Earnings

:

Call scheduled for Aug. 8.

Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. plans to release its earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2017, and will host an investor call later that morning at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

This call may be accessed by dialing 800-588-4973 using the code 45326672. The call may also be listened to on the Company’s website www.core-mark.com.

An audio replay will be available for approximately one month following the call by dialing 888-843-7419 using the same code provided above. The replay will also be available via webcast at www.core-mark.com for approximately 90 days following the call.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America.