Chevron Expands Joint Rewards Program with Albertsons

Now West Texas and New Mexico-based shoppers can save at the pump.

Albertsons Cos. LLC, through its United Family division, and Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., are expanding their popular Gas Rewards program to even more customers with the addition of Albertsons Market stores in New Mexico, and the addition of Albertsons Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos in West Texas.

New Mexico

This Rewards program helps to maximize value and savings for Albertsons Market shoppers, as well as Chevron and Texaco customers, through the combination of quality, convenience and rewards.

Customers can register for the program either at AlbertsonsMarket.com/Rewards or by downloading the United Market app on their Android or iOS devices. Under the Gas Rewards program, for every 100 points earned by shopping at Albertsons Market stores in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Alamogordo, Ruidoso, Clovis, Roswell, Hobbs and Carlsbad, customers receive a 10-cent-off-per-gallon gas reward redeemable at participating Chevron and Texaco stations, and can combine available Gas Rewards earned for up to a maximum discount of $1 off per gallon in a single fill-up.

Texas

Customers can register for the program either at UnitedTexas.com/GasRewards or by downloading the United Market app on either their Android or iOS devices.

Under the Gas Rewards program, for every 100 points earned by shopping at West Texas Albertsons Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores, customers receive a 10-cent-off-per-gallon gas reward redeemable at participating Chevron and Texaco stations as well as United Express locations, and can combine available Gas Rewards earned for up to a maximum discount of $1 off per gallon in a single fill-up.

Customers earn Rewards points every time they use their registered phone number while shopping at local Albertsons Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores. Under United’s existing program in West Texas, customers can also choose to use their Rewards points on select grocery purchases at participating Albertsons Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores.