BAT Applies To Sell Glo in U.S.

Plans to use “substantial equivalence claim.”

British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) expects to submit an application next year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell its tobacco heating product, Glo.

According to a report by Market Watch, after BAT successfully closed its deal to buy Reynolds American, the company announced it will use a “substantial equivalence claim” for its FDA application, saying Glo is similar to Reynolds’ tobacco heating product Revo, which is already available in the U.S.

Revo is a revamped version of Reynolds’ former tobacco heating effort Eclipse, which had little success in the U.S.

BAT also plans to ask the FDA to allow it to market Glo using a reduced risk claim.