7-Eleven Adding Surcharge-Free ATMs at 8,000 C-Stores

:

ATM provider FCTI partners with MoneyPass.

7-Eleven is set to offer surcharge-free ATMs to convenience store customers at more than 8,000 U.S. convenience store locations, following a multi-year agreement between MoneyPass and FCTI Inc., 7-Eleven’s ATM provider.

According to a reporty by CUInsight, beginning this month and continuing through Q1 of 2018, MoneyPass access will be rolled out across ATMs in approximately 8,000 7- Eleven stores nationwide. At the completion of the roll out, MoneyPass will have an estimated 33,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the U.S.

MoneyPass is a network of Elan Financial Services, and a provider of comprehensive ATM and debit card processing solutions.