Preparing Next Generation Leadership

In a family business, passing the baton of leadership from one generation to the next isn’t without hurdles, but planning ahead can smooth some bumps in the transition.

By Erin Rigik Del Conte, Senior Editor

Succession planning, particularly in a family-owned business, is a crucial consideration every chain should take seriously.

In the event the leader of the company passes on suddenly, tough decisions must be made and implemented sooner than later. Meanwhile, employees need immediate direction and confirmation that the company will continue as before.

Other times, older generation executives might be unwilling to move aside, waiting for a clear sign their offspring are ready to lead the company with the same commitment. Arguably, they may wait so long even their children are ready to retire.

Creating a written road map—long before it’s needed—for both succession and estate plans, and openly communicating future intentions to both family and company members can be key in easing the eventual transition for all involved. The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO) is designed to help c-store owners address these very issues.

“We usually find owners and leadership teams recognize a gap in leadership, management and/or communication styles between the outgoing and incoming generation. Those same style gaps often create a bit of a barrier to initiating an open dialogue,” said Lisa Stewart, president of consulting firm Impact 21. Still, it’s just those conversations that can facilitate cohesion and strength in a company.

Finding the ‘right’ time to transition can also be a challenge, not to mention personal and overwhelming to anticipate. A trusted friend, advisor or third party can help facilitate the process. “Don’t wait to do it. The dialogue is healthy for the entire organization,” said Stewart. “It is a unique opportunity to grow people and instill leadership across the organization.”

MERGING GENERATIONS

Long before discussion of leadership transitions, the next generation needs a chance to become involved in the organization and participate in multiple departments.

“This can bring a clear understanding of expectations and help the new leadership understand the impact shifting goals and objectives can have on current policies, procedures and best practices,” Stewart said.

As the younger generation learns the ropes, it can be frustrating to wait for the parent to retire. But often, the parent is waiting for signs that the younger generation is ready.

“If you are in a family business you generally perceive yourself as young because there’s always an older generation of either your parents or those that are your parents’ age,” said Tom Robinson, CEO of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Robinson Oil, which operates 34 Rotten Robbie locations in California.

Whether the next generation is 20 or 60, the older generation is going to reach out to guide them.

“Just like the younger generation shouldn’t be surprised when the older generation reaches for their hand, the older generation shouldn’t be surprised when the younger generation doesn’t want them to do it,” Robinson said.

If the in-coming generation considers what is important to the elder leaders, it can be helpful in easing the transition. Stewart advises that younger decision-makers should show an interest in and understanding of the history of the company, what it took to bring the company to where it is now, and an appreciation for lessons learned.

“Leaders may be looking for a way to bow out gracefully, maintain a role that still adds value or have the new leadership demonstrate the same passion they have shown every day,” said Stewart.

Robinson knows first hand the challenges and benefits of growing up in a family business. His grandfather began Mathson Petroleum in 1938 in Watsonville, Calif. and sold it to his son-in-law—Tom Robinson’s father—Don Robinson in the early 1950s. Don Robinson moved the company to San Jose in 1964. In 1971 he partnered with Coast Oil, founded by Herb Richards.

The partnership lasted 30 years, until Richards liquidated his assets in 2001 and Robinson Oil took sole ownership of all Rotten Robbie stations.

Tom Robinson grew up around the business, going on deliveries and station checks with his dad. In 1974, Robinson began working for the company full time as a station manager. In his 30s, he became the vice president, and later became president. Over the years, Tom Robinson gradually bought stock in the company and slowly gained more responsibility and autonomy.

In 2008, Don Robinson chose to exit the company, and Tom Robinson bought the remaining shares. As he came up through the business, the younger Robinson was fortunate to work under various leaders in addition to his father.

“It’s helpful for kids if their supervisor isn’t their parent. A parent sometimes can be too demanding or can make too many excuses for the kid, so there’s challenges either way,” said Robinson.

Robinson recommends that the in-coming generation get involved in industry organizations where they can learn new skills and spread their wings beyond the family company.

“The younger generation has two choices. You can wait for somebody to ask you to take on more responsibility, or you can push for it,” Robinson said. Either way, challenges can arise.

The older generation may still enjoy handing specific responsibilities or the younger generation may not be capable of handling the tasks.

Share, Share Alike

In families with multiple children or siblings, whether all or some are in the business, creating a fair system can be complicated. One common problem is when one child is involved in operations and one owns a share but doesn’t work in the business, and concerns such as ‘why is he getting a check if I do all the work,’ can appear.

“My philosophy is there are shareholders and managers,” said Robinson. Those family members owning shares should expect returns as shareholders, while presidents should be reasonably compensated as they would be if they were hired from outside the company, he said.

Estate planning is another important consideration, and is often easier than succession planning because an attorney can guide the process. Succession planning is more complicated. The younger generation may not be prepared to lead, or the older generation may want to sell the company to an outside party who can pay more. There is also a host of reasons the older generation may not want to let go.

Today, Robinson’s adult daughters hold key positions in the company: Reilly Musser, an active member of YEO, is the vice president of marketing and merchandising, and Erin Graziosi is vice president of retail, supply & trasportation. Robinson has thought ahead to how he will someday handle the transition.

He believes the hardest transition is from the first to second generation, as some first generation owners can be so consumed with creating a thriving business that they are not always focused on preparing the next generation.

Lisa Dell’Alba is the second generation to run her family business. In 2009, she became president and CEO of Bethlehem, Pa.-based Square One Markets, after her father, founder of the company, Gary Dell’Alba, passed away suddenly. Her older sister, Brenda Dell’Alba Rosado, took on the role of chief financial officer (CFO).

Growing up, Dell’Alba didn’t work in the family business. She originally pursued a career as a dance therapist, before joining the company in 2004 at the age of 24.

Dell’Alba began by managing human resources and learning the operations end of the business. Two years later, Rosado, who had previously worked for Morgan Stanley, came on board.

Dell’Alba found joining a family company is not without challenges. Long-term company members may have pre-conceived notions about what the incoming generation will be like, for example. “We had a few folks who were directly involved with our operations that didn’t necessarily see the same future for themselves in the company,” said Dell’Alba. “So they moved on.”

Two years into her tenure, Dell’Alba took over the role of vice president of operations when the position came open.

Future Endeavor

When a family member and head of the company passes away, the family must make important business decisions in the middle of deep grief.

“I remember the day after my father passed away I was at work because I was very concerned about the leadership of our company and making sure our team knew they still had jobs and that we were very much interested in continuing my father’s legacy,” she said.

Dell’Alba promoted a manager to an operations supervisory position to help run things while the family collected themselves.

“This is why I’m passionate about succession planning because there wasn’t necessarily a written formal plan in place for all that was going to happen when my father passed,” said Dell’Alba. Her father had, however, shared his vision for the future of the company with his wife, who became the primary shareholder when he passed away.

Dell’Alba and Rosado were fortunate in that they had different interests and skills. “My sister was very strong on the analytical and numbers side, and I liked to be in the stores,” Dell’Alba said. “So we had a really good partnership.”

As their mother was grieving, naming Dell’Alba as CEO and Rosado as CFO took some time, and in the interim, they had to be careful not to accidentally step on each other’s toes at work. When siblings don’t have such clear-cut areas of expertise, this type of transition can be even harder without a clear, written succession plan.

Gary Dell’Alba had done much to pave the way for an easy transition, including looping Dell’Alba and Rosado into conversations with third parties that pertained to their areas of expertise. As a result, many of the relationships, such as with vendors, were able to continue smoothly. He had also subtly stepped back and allowed Dell’Alba the chance to make decisions, learn from mistakes and form her own relationships within the business.

Despite laying the groundwork, the next generation should be prepared that not everyone is going to mesh the same way with you as they did with your predecessor.

“In a family shift, there is typically such pride in the hand-off to the next generation, and an appreciation for the generation of the past,” said Impact 21’s Stewart. “That is exactly what makes it the hardest to shift. Culture comes from one seat in the house—the top seat. That shift in culture can take people to a breaking point at times and they cannot move with the next generation.”

The going can be trying.

“When you’re a family member, and especially as a female, there are certain (negative) things people (will assume) about you until you work hard to prove otherwise. There’s always going to be people that just still won’t come along for the ride,” Dell’Alba said. Her advice for the outgoing generation is to create opportunities for the next generation to succeed and for people to gain confidence in their leadership abilities.

Because Dell’Alba and Rosado are both parents, they’ve worked to bring a more flexible work culture to the company.

The third generation is still a long way from deciding if they want to join the company. “My niece is 12, my nephew is seven and my son is six,” she said. Following in their father’s footsteps, Dell’Alba and Rosado plan to let their kids pursue whatever they are passionate about.

Dell’Alba’s mother passed away last year. “It’s a reality check and you realize you have to begin thinking about (succession planning, yourself).”

Family Partnership

Giselle Diaz Eastlack, general manager of Diaz Markets, didn’t grow up in a family business. Her parents started Diaz Markets in 1996 with the purchase of a mechanic bay store when she was already in college. Her mother, Maria Diaz, worked as the cashier, and her father, Mauricio Diaz, as the mechanic.

As time went on, they expanded into convenience stores. Today the chain has more than 18 c-store locations throughout Louisiana.

After college, Eastlack worked in banking for a couple years before coming to work for the family business in 2003; something she hadn’t expected to do. “The day I started we had a manager who was running three sites resign unexpectedly, so that’s where I stepped in,” Eastlack said.

She called it “baptism by fire,” i.e. learning to juggle multiple responsibilities at once.

Eastlack is the general manager, but like most members of a family business, she wears many hats, from managing the corporate office to working in business development and with the marketing and advertising teams.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the chain’s 85-person team was displaced.

“We needed boots on the ground, basically. We needed to reopen and quickly,” said Eastlack. Her brother, Mo Diaz, began flying back and forth from his home in Arizona to help, eventually joining the company in 2007.

Like Dell’Alba and Rosado, Eastlack and Mo Diaz find they have strengths in different areas, something that may someday make transitioning easier. “We like to say it would take two of us to take over for dad’s position,” Eastlack said.

Mo Diaz spends more time in the field, handling multiple roles from IT to maintenance issues in the stores. “He knows everything about pumps, fueling equipment and register equipment and he also helps with site selection,” Eastlack said.

When Eastlack joined the company, it was transitioning from a mechanic shop to a traditional c-store and from there the company began to grow—joining Shell MSO (multi-site operators), a program by Shell to run multiple sites—and moving from four to 23 stores in a year. This unique situation allowed Eastlack to learn the new business alongside Mauricio Diaz, who included her in the process.

Because the business was new, Mauricio Diaz, company president, CEO and “ultimate decision maker,” often said they were wearing training wheels. “I was wearing those training wheels with him,” said Eastlack. “I very much felt like I was at the table for those major growth (initiatives). My parents have been very supportive and inclusive. While they’re my parents, they’re also my business partners. So it’s an interesting dynamic, a family business.”

Eastlack and her brother will eventually run the business when her father decides to step down; something he’s prepared them to do.

“He has always brought us to the table on the decision making, so we are prepped and ready to go,” said Eastlack. “The transition is going to be very slow, and it’s going to depend on my father, but our plan is in place. We’ve been taking steps for about a decade.”

The company, for example, worked with an attorney to create an estate plan and continues to work together on planning the future of the company.

Eastlack and her brother’s children are still quite young. “We don’t know yet if it’s going to go further down the generations,” she said.

For now, they are doing a lot right, in keeping the dialogue open, preparing plans and maintaining transparency.

“We all work in conjunction on where we see this company going and as we acquire new projects, we take into account the future,” Eastlack said. “We have a lot of dialogue about it as a family, recognizing where our strengths are, and where we want to be. It’s important to us to get together and talk about where we want this company to go, and our commitment to the company moving forward.”