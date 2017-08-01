ADD Systems Welcomes New Hires

:

Expands marketing department to keep clients and industry better informed about its solutions.

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) is welcoming two new hires to its marketing department: Brittany Cooper and Victoria Leyson.

Cooper is a full-time marketing associate, while Leyson is a full-time marketing intern.

The management team is excited to have two new employees on board. Cooper is a recent graduate from Rutgers University, where she graduated with a degree in marketing. Leyson is a current student at University of Delaware, where she is studying international business. “We are increasing our marketing department in an effort to keep our clients and the industry well informed about our dynamic solutions that are the result of our consistent investment in R&D,” said President Bruce Bott. “We are very happy to have Brittany and Victoria on board, and we’re looking forward to seeing the great ideas they bring.”

“From day one, I have felt so welcome here,” Cooper said. “Everyone is so friendly, genuine, and excited about what they do, that I walked out of my interview feeling like this is where I needed to be.”

Having never worked in a business environment before, Leyson was surprised to learn that many employees have been at ADD Systems for a very long time. “I think it just shows what a great place this is to work, and how dedicated everyone is to the company and the customers.”